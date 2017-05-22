Pedestrian struck on I-15 near Sahara identified as Oregon man

A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-15 near Sahara Avenue on May 9, 2017. (FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified the pedestrian hit and killed on Interstate 15 near Sahara on May 9.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said 21-year-old Joshua Janssen, of Roseburg, Oregon, died in the incident.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Janssen was walking in a travel lane when he was struck by a Jeep.

Janssen was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

It was unknown why Janssen was in the roadway, NHP said.

