Body found near I-215 in Henderson identified

Medical examiners identified the body of a man that was found in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the body as 34-year-old Carl Lalumondiere Jr. His cause and manner of death remained pending Monday.

According to Henderson police, a call of the discovery came in at 8:16 a.m. on May 16 in an area north of I-215 just west of North Valle Verde Drive.

Police said utility workers who were inspecting a pipeline in the area located the body. An investigation is ongoing.

