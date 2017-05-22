Body found near I-215 in Henderson identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Body found near I-215 in Henderson identified

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Medical examiners identified the body of a man that was found in a wash area near Interstate 215 in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the body as 34-year-old Carl Lalumondiere Jr. His cause and manner of death remained pending Monday.

According to Henderson police, a call of the discovery came in at 8:16 a.m. on May 16 in an area north of I-215 just west of North Valle Verde Drive.

Police said utility workers who were inspecting a pipeline in the area located the body. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.