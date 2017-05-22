Jet owned by Elvis to be auctioned after sitting 30 years

This undated photo provided by GWS Auctions, Inc. shows the interior of a private jet once owned by Elvis Presley on a runway in New Mexico. (GWS Auctions, Inc. via AP)

This undated photo provided by GWS Auctions, Inc. shows a private jet once owned by Elvis Presley, on a runway in New Mexico. The plane is set to be auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 30 years. (GWS Auctions, Inc. via AP)

A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley is set to be auctioned after sitting on a runway in New Mexico for 30 years.

Elvis designed the interior that has red velvet seats and red shag carpet.

But the red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar has no engines and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

Liveauctioneers.com says the jet was owned by Elvis and his father, Vernon Presley.

It has been privately owned for 35 years and sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico.

GWS Auctions Inc. says the plane will be auctioned May 27 at an event featuring celebrity memorabilia.

It estimates the plane's value at $2 million to $3.5 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.