Average gas price in Nevada jumps more than 7 cents

Average gas price in Nevada jumps more than 7 cents


A driver fills up a tank at a Las Vegas-area gas station. (File/FOX5) A driver fills up a tank at a Las Vegas-area gas station. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Gasoline prices are on the rise in Nevada.

GasBuddy.com reports the average retail price of a gallon of gas in the state has increased more than 7 cents in the past week, to an average of $2.82. That's according to a survey of more than 1,100 gas outlets in Nevada.

Gas prices in Nevada Sunday were almost 34 cents a gallon higher than a year ago and 11 cents higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan says gas prices have climbed across a good portion of the U.S. after crude oil prices increased by $3 a barrel last week.

The national average increased over 2 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.35.

