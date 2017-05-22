Average gas price in Nevada jumps more than 7 cents

A man who died after being run over by his own vehicle was identified Sunday afternoon by the Clark County Coroner.More >
Las Vegas police were asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the central part of town.More >
Two armed suspects are wanted by police after threatening employees with handguns in an attempt to rob a car wash business in the Spring Valley area Sunday afternoon.More >
First lady Melania Trump's fashion choices got rave reviews in local Saudi Arabian press Sunday, despite forgoing the customary headscarf.More >
Southern Nevada relies on hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers to provide dream vacations to millions of tourists.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public's help locating two people in connection with a home invasion Thursday.More >
Saudi Arabia is pledging $20 billion to an American private investment firm to pay for infrastructure projects in the United States. The firm at the center of the deal, the Blackstone Group, has a close connection to President Trump.More >
Two teens accused of killing a man in northwest Las Vegas arranged a drug buy from the victim but decided to rob him when they couldn't come up with the money they promised him, an arrest report stated.More >
