Double suicide suspected after bodies found in south Valley

Police tape off a portion of parking lot near Pecos and Warm Springs roads after two bodies were found May 22, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

An investigation was underway Monday after the bodies of two people were found in the area of South Pecos and Warm Springs roads.

Las Vegas Metro police said two bodies were found next to a wall at 7385 block of S. Pecos Rd. A call came in at 7:04 a.m.

Officer Laura Meltzer, of Metro, said an initial investigation indicated the bodies may have been the result of a double suicide.

The address is part of a business complex in that area.

No other details were immediately disclosed.

