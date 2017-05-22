Coroner identifies bodies found in south Valley

Police tape off a portion of parking lot near Pecos and Warm Springs roads after two bodies were found May 22, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

Medical examiners have identified the bodies of two people found in the area of South Pecos and Warm Springs roads Monday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, one person was identified as 86-year-old Clarence Diftler. The manner of his death was ruled a suicide. The other person was identified as 84-year-old Margaret Diftler. The cause and manner of her death were pending further investigation.

Las Vegas Metro police said the two bodies were found next to a wall at 7385 of S. Pecos Rd. A call came in at 7:04 a.m.

Officer Laura Meltzer, of Metro, said an initial investigation indicated the bodies may have been the result of a double suicide.

The address is part of a business complex in that area.

No other details were immediately disclosed.

