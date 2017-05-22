Lockdowns lifted after shooting, arrests in central Vegas Valley

A shooting that resulted in two arrests Monday morning prompted lockdowns at nearby elementary schools in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County School District said police activity near Wynn and Roundy elementary schools prompted the precautionary lockdowns before students were due to start classes. The schools are located near the intersection of Lindell Road and Edna Avenue.

Las Vegas Metro police said the related shooting investigation was in the 2600 block of Duneville Street. The call came in at 6:19 a.m.

Two people were taken into custody as a result of the investigation, police said. The lockdowns were lifted after the arrests.

According to the school district, parents of students received a message urging them to keep their children home amid the situation. Another message was expected to be sent out once police got the all-clear, CCSD said.

Nothing happened at the campuses, police said.

