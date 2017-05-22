Security guard shoots, kills gunman inside N. Las Vegas store

Police tape off a 7-Eleven convenience store near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road on May 22, 2017. (FOX5)

Police said an armed security guard inside a North Las Vegas convenience store shot and killed a person who entered the business and opened fire Monday morning.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the incident happened at about 5 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Citing an initial investigation, police said an armed man entered the 7-Eleven and began firing around the business. As this happened, a security officer, who was not employed by the store but was on duty, returned fire at the armed man.

The armed man was wounded and later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. There were no other injuries reported.

Police do not initially believe robbery was a motive in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

