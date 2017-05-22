PD: Killed gunman, 19, attempted to steal from NLV store

Police tape off a 7-Eleven convenience store near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road on May 22, 2017. (FOX5)

Police said a 19-year-old who opened fire inside a North Las Vegas convenience store Monday previously tried to steal items from the business the evening before.

The teen was shot and killed by a security guard at about 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, according to North Las Vegas police.

Citing an initial investigation, police said the teen threatened employees and, at one point, began shooting inside. A security guard working at the store for slot collection returned fire and struck the suspect. There were no other injuries in the incident.

The armed man was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said an investigation later identified a second person, Victor Sanders, 26, as an associate of the gunman. He was booked into Las Vegas City Detention Center on conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery.

