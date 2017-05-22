Family speaks out after father run over, killed by truck in Las Vegas

An undated photo of Jorge Uribe Anaya provided by his family (Anaya family/FOX5).

“He was a good man,” said Yvette Delatorre of her late father. Jorge Uribe, 72, died in a tragic accident Saturday night after he was run over by his son-in-law’s company truck.

“He was just sitting in front of the yard enjoying the weather when he saw the truck rolling down the driveway and he tried to stop it himself,” Delatorre said. “I think he just got caught up in the shoes he was wearing.”

According to the family, the truck is a 1999 Ford F-450 Super Duty. Delatorre’s husband, a welder who works for a landscaping company, has a welding machine and generator attached to the bed of the truck.

Police said the truck was unoccupied when Uribe tried to stop it. Uribe was the only one home at the time of the incident.

“I think his foot may have gotten caught under the wheel and it took him with it,” Delatorre said. “It’s just hard to deal with.”

Delatorre told FOX5 the truck is rarely parked at the house.

“My husband had a job he was working yesterday and the shop was closed so he had to bring it home,” Delatorre said.

Delatorre said her husband normally puts brick or wooden stoppers under the tires as a precaution but she was unsure if they were in place at the time of the crash.

Delatorre said her main focus now is to put together a proper burial for her father, who she was close to. Uribe lived with Delatorre, her husband, and children at the time of the incident.

"We spent a lot of time together," Delatorre said. "He was always wanted to help people."

To donate to Uribe’s medical expenses, click here.

