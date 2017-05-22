Creative ways to keep your pets safe in the heat

There are several ways to keep dogs cool in the summer.

Protecting pets in the summer heat is crucial, especially in Las Vegas. While many know the obvious ways to protect pets such as keeping them hydrated and making sure they have lots of shade, there are a lot of tricks many haven’t heard.

“One of the things that we do that helps a lot is we take chicken broth or beef broth and put it in an ice cube tray and freeze it. They love that, it's a nice little treat that helps them to stay cool,” Las Vegas dog owner Jammie Layman said.

“You gotta keep in mind with the hot weather not to give them a lot of sodium. You know, no cold cuts,” dog owner Kelly Sands suggested.

Another thing to avoid is metal drinking bowls out in the heat. They can get so hot that water in them will actually start to boil. Stick to plastic bowls.

If a dog loves being outdoors but needs a cool place to rest, there’s a solution for that!

“They actually have pads for dogs to lay out on that kind of help them stay cool,” Layman said.

Many people also try shaving their dogs in the summer will help keep them cool, but that also ups the risk of skin cancer.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.