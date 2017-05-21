Coroner identifies body found at Henderson walking trail

The body of a man found on the Lake Mead Parkway Trail in Henderson Sunday afternoon has been identified by medical examiners.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 52-year-old Jeffrey Itchakawitch, of Henderson, was identified as the person found on the trail. The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.

Henderson police located Itchakawitch's body at 6:22 p.m. near East Lake Mead Parkway and Shoshone Lane. According to police, people walking on the trail saw his body on a bench.

Police said his death did not appear to be suspicious.

The incident remains under investigation.

