Body discovered in Lake Mead Parkway Trail in Henderson

A deceased person was located on the Lake Mead Parkway Trail in Henderson Sunday afternoon.

Henderson Police responded to reports of a body at 6:22 p.m. near East Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street.

Detectives are investigating the scene and cannot confirm whether foul play is involved at this time.

