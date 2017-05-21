Body discovered in Lake Mead Parkway Trail in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Body discovered in Lake Mead Parkway Trail in Henderson

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A deceased person was located on the Lake Mead Parkway Trail in Henderson Sunday afternoon.

Henderson Police responded to reports of a body at 6:22 p.m. near East Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street.

Detectives are investigating the scene and cannot confirm whether foul play is involved at this time.

