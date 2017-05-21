Missing 8-year-old boy in southwest Valley located

An 8-year-old boy who was reported missing from his home Sunday afternoon in the southwest area of the Valley has been found.

Lt. Grant Rogers of Metro said the boy was located at a Chevron gas station near Durango Drive and Sunset Road.

Family members originally contacted police at 4:21 p.m. stating that the possibly high-functioning autistic boy was last seen around 1 p.m. at 8555 Russell Road near South Durango Drive.

The boy, described as a black male, was last seen wearing an Army camo shirt with black or dark gray jeans, and red and black shoes. He also has a shaved head.

