Armed suspects fleeing from attempted robbery open fire at employee

Two armed suspects are on the run after attempting to rob a car wash near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road May 21, 2017 (Google Maps/FOX5).

Two armed suspects are wanted by police after threatening employees with handguns in an attempt to rob a car wash business in the Spring Valley area Sunday afternoon.

According to Lt. Grant Rogers of Las Vegas Metro police, two black male adults entered the car wash located at 2505 South Rainbow Boulevard near Russell Road at 1:49 p.m. The suspects were armed with handguns and demanded employees to open the safe, but the employees did not have access to any money nor access to the safe.

The suspects' instead took an employee's cell phone and fled the business in a red sports utility vehicle waiting outside in the parking lot by the entrance of the business.

As the suspects' vehicle fled, an employee attempted to follow the suspects in their own vehicle. One of the suspects noticed the employee, leaned out the passenger side window and fired at least one round from his weapon towards the employee's vehicle.

Neither the employee nor their vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

The employee then pulled over and called 9-1-1. A witness was able to take a photo of the vehicle's license plate.

LVMPD Robbery Detectives are on scene investigating the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for further details as updates become available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.