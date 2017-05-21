Man run over by own vehicle, dies at Vegas hospital

Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash where a man lost his life Saturday night in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Colleen Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard, shortly before 10 p.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro said an elderly man attempted to stop his own unoccupied vehicle from rolling down the street when it rolled over his legs.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital, but the man passed away from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, according to authorities, and no further information was immediately disclosed.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.