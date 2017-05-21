Coroner identifies man run over by own vehicle who died at Vegas hospital

An undated photo of Jorge Uribe Anaya provided by his family (Anaya family/FOX5).

A man who died after being run over by his own vehicle was identified Sunday afternoon by the Clark County Coroner.

The victim is 72-year-old Jorge Uribe Anaya, according to the coroner. Anaya died of blunt force injuries caused by a motor vehicle and the incident was ruled an accident.

Police are investigating the fatal single-vehicle crash where Anaya lost his life Saturday night in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Colleen Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard, shortly before 10 p.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro said the elderly man attempted to stop his own unoccupied vehicle from rolling down the street when it rolled over his legs.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported him to the hospital, but Anaya passed away from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, according to authorities, and no further information was immediately disclosed.

