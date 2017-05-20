Vegas police searching for endangered, missing boy

Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the central part of town.

The Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail reported 8-year-old Dayden Farris was last seen in the area of Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Authorities described the boy as having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing about 4 feet tall and weighing approximately 64 pounds with a fair complexion.

Officers sent the missing person release Saturday morning and said the 8-year-old was a missing and endangered juvenile.

Hospitals have been asked to check their registries and if anyone had information on the whereabouts of Dayden Farris were advised to contact police at 702-828-3111.

