Endangered, missing boy from Las Vegas found safe

Las Vegas police were asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the central part of town.

The Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail reported 8-year-old Dayden Farris was missing and endangered after he was last seen in the area of Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Metro Lt. Carlos Hank, along with the boy's family, confirmed Farris was safely located and returned home at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

UPDATE: Dayden has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/hR1Ojifigu — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 20, 2017

Officers originally sent the missing person release early Saturday morning.

