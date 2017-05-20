Endangered, missing boy from Las Vegas found safe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Endangered, missing boy from Las Vegas found safe

Posted: Updated:
Missing juvenile Dayden Farris was found May 20, 2017. (Courtesy: LVMPD) Missing juvenile Dayden Farris was found May 20, 2017. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas police were asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the central part of town.

The Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail reported 8-year-old Dayden Farris was missing and endangered after he was last seen in the area of Pennwood Avenue and Arville Street Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Metro Lt. Carlos Hank, along with the boy's family, confirmed Farris was safely located and returned home at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers originally sent the missing person release early Saturday morning. 

