What it means to be a 'Maid in Las Vegas'

Maids with the Culinary Union clean more than 44 million hotel rooms each year. (Faith Tanner / FOX5)

Southern Nevada relies on hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers to provide dream vacations to millions of tourists.

Hotel housekeepers make up a big part of that number. The Culinary Union represents more than 14,000 hotel maids on the strip and downtown Las Vegas. They clean more than 44 million hotel rooms a year.

Grisell Magarino said she has worked as a maid at the Mandalay Bay for 18 years. She came to Las Vegas from Cuba and got hired as a housekeeper right away.

She loves her job, but said working as a maid in Sin City can get interesting.

"Some people wake up late, so I say 'Good morning,' even if it's a 4:00 p.m. and they say 'Oh, good morning?' and I say, 'Yes, in Vegas, anytime is good morning," Magarino said.

She said one of the toughest parts of the job is picking up after some rowdy party-goers.

“When there are big parties, when the kids rock, have big rock parties," Magarino said.

Magarino said there are also several perks to working as a housekeeper here in Vegas. She's gotten great reviews and tips from some high rollers. The biggest one she's ever gotten was a $1,000 tip.

“We are very worried about the room being good nice clean for the guest, so the guest comes back. Because if they come back, we have work,” Magarino said.

The Culinary Union is also made up of cooks, servers, bellmen and several other positions. They represent workers from 167 different countries who speak more than 40 languages.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.