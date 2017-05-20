1 man dead in crash in Jean near Goodsprings

NHP investigated a fatal crash in Jean on May 19, 2017.

One man is dead after a crash on State Route 161 east of mile marker 6 in Jean near Goodsprings Friday night.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said two Honda cars collided and one man was ejected and died at the scene.

NHP said it was unsure whether the man was a driver or passenger. The crash happened 9:01 p.m. and no other injuries were reported.

