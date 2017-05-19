Fashion brand launches $425 detachable jeans that turn into shorts

Denim creations appear to be getting out of hand.

First, a pair mom jeans with clear plastic panels covering knees surfaced, then the internet had a field day with a $425 pair of jeans with fake mud, now the latest trend claimed another denim victim.

A post shared by Nordstrom (@nordstrom) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

A post shared by @prpsjeans on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

Opening Ceremony is selling a pair of “detachable cut-out front jeans” by Y/Project for $425.

Our favorite jeans, should be your favorite jeans too ??? Shop #YProject’s detachable cut-out side jeans ?? https://t.co/rUPQsje6eb pic.twitter.com/K8iytipPrJ — opening ceremony (@openingceremony) May 19, 2017

The brand also created another notable style, the “garters strap jeans,” which feature “adjustable denim straps” and buttons that fasten down the front. A pair of these will cost $505 at Opening Ceremony.

A post shared by Y/PROJECT (@yproject_official) on Oct 12, 2016 at 2:33am PDT

For those who enjoy “fashion forward” jeans, TopShop also created denim with tulle. One look features denim with a tulle skirt overlay and the other has tulle underneath the cuff of the jeans.

A post shared by Topshop (@topshop) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

While some might applaud the bold design choices, others such as Someecards called it a “crime against denim.”

