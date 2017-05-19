Korean War Vet laid to rest after 67 years missing

After nearly 67 years missing in action, Korean War veteran Manuel Quintana was laid to rest. (FOX5)

For almost 67 years, Korean War veteran PFC Manuel Quintana, was missing in action. Friday, after a fascinating discovery, his family was finally able to put him to rest in Boulder City.

The family said they never thought they'd find their loved one. At just 19 years old, PFC Manuel Quintana disappeared during his first mission in the Korean War back in 1950. Two years ago, the family got a call from the Pentagon requesting a DNA test. The test was a match and now the soldier is back home.

Mary Moreno said she remembers the day they got the news that her little brother had disappeared while fighting in Korea.

“We just thought maybe he'd be found somewhere or something. We never thought that he would be gone,” Moreno said.

When the DNA test came back as a match, Mary and her family said they knew they could finally find peace.

“We can't believe it, it's a miracle, and we're thankful for everybody,” Quintana’s great niece Isabella said.

Friday, a service with full military honors was held for Quintana. His flag was presented to his sister.

“He was a wonderful brother and it's been such a long time,” she said. “He'll always be in our hearts. We're very, very happy.”

