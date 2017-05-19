Valley experts say they're seeing teens looking for plastic surgery

Dr. Gosel Anson marks the areas on a woman's face to demonstrate where injections would be placed. (Cyndi Lundeberg/FOX5)

"There's botox, Restalyne, Artefill," Dr. Gosel Anson said while pulling out injectables. That list is just a few of the options people looking to enhance their appearance have.

But lately, Dr. Anson says she's seeing people younger and younger looking to her for work.

"When it comes to fillers, people thinking about it at a young age, it concerns me," Anson said.

Anson has worked as a plastic surgeon in Las Vegas for 20 years and says the trend for everything youthful is swinging younger and younger.

"We've seen people request things at a very young age, liposuction," Anson said.

Anson said the younger crowd is looking for fuller lips, rounder backsides and even liposuction. She says when people request a procedure their age is a huge factor on whether or not she'll perform anything.

"This trend we're seeing on social media with the big lips, I find disturbing," Anson said. "They should not be considering putting fillers in their lips at a very young age."

Felicia Thomas, a family and marriage therapist agrees social media may be pushing younger teens to want cosmetic procedures.

"A child sees what's around them, and what they expose themselves to so if they are on social media they're looking and seeing things that tell them what they think they should look like," Thomas said.

Thomas said if a young child wants cosmetic or plastic surgery procedures you need to get to the root of the problem.

"Don't be afraid to talk to them and really get in there," Thomas said. "You have to find where it comes from and genuinely help that child rewrite the messages in their head."

