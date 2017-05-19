Raiders Las Vegas stadium design 'close' to done

With a lease agreement in hand, the Stadium Authority shifts its focus to the other dozen agreements necessary before dirt gets pushed.

"We're moving this project forward contingent on those other agreements being put in place," Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill said.

Those other agreements include the UNLV joint use agreement, the community benefits agreement and the development agreement, which outlines the size of the new stadium, and where and how it sits on the property, including the final design.

"The design is pretty much finalized, we're really happy with it, when we're ready we'll unveil everything, the community will be really proud of what we're building, it will be spectacular," Raiders President, Marc Badain said.

Rebels football coach Tony Sanchez said he's not worried about any agreement; he just wants the stadium built as quickly as possible.

"The sooner the better. The sooner it opens up, the sooner it's ready to go, the sooner it impacts our community, the sooner it impacts UNLV being a premier football program," Sanchez said.

Stadium Authority liaison Jeremy Aguero said that moving forward, the deadlines continue to tighten.

"With the timeline, we have some of those agreements will have to be concurrent instead of consecutive. So we won't be able to do just one thing at a time," Aguero said.

After Thursday's meeting, Raiders President Marc Badain and Stadium Authority Chairman Steve Hill were asked about the stadium issues going on in L.A. Both said they were aware, but had little worry as it relates to Las Vegas.

"(I'm) confident that the timeline is reasonable,” Hill said.

"I'm hoping we're open in three and a half years, we're going to stay on that timeline until, until somebody tells me we're not on that timeline," Badain said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.