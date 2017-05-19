Annual passes available for NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Annual passes available for NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway appears in this file image. (File/FOX5) The Las Vegas Motor Speedway appears in this file image. (File/FOX5)
Fans can secure seats to both 2018 NASCAR weekends at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

According to the LVMS, the window for existing ticket holders to renew seats has closed and it is offering up to a 40 percent discount to all fans for annual packages.

Tickets for all six races start at $149 for section two and go up to $299 for Earnhardt Terrace and Petty Terrace seating. The races will be held in March and September.

LVMS was awarded a second NASCAR Weekend and signed Pennzoil as the sponsor of the March Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Tickets are available by phone at 1-800-644-4444 or online here

