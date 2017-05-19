Metro investigating crash involving pedestrian near Charleston and Decatur

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

It occurred just before 2 p.m. at Alpine Place and Brush Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard.

Police confirmed the crash involved a vehicle and a person in a wheelchair.

Police later said the pedestrian was riding a scooter and was tapped by the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

