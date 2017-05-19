Pair sought after ransacking Las Vegas woman's home

Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public's help locating two people in connection with a home invasion Thursday.

Police said at 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the area of Sahara Avenue and Pase Del Prado, near Rancho Drive for reports of a robbery. Arriving officers found an elderly woman who was the victim of a home invasion robbery.

[RELATED: PD: Burglars tie up woman, ransack central Vegas Valley home]

Citing the investigation, police said the victim was asleep in a bedroom when two men with their faces partially covered, armed with what appeared to be handguns forced their way into her home. The suspects tied the victim up and ransacked her home for about an hour while looking for valuable items. The suspects stole several items, including the woman's vehicle.

Detectives said the suspects used the woman's bank card at ATM's across the Valley. Detectives released surveillance video of the suspects.

Detectives said the vehicle shown in the surveillance video is believed to be a car the suspect's arrived in. It was described as a newer model four-door sedan.

Police described the suspect as an Asian male adult, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall, with short hair and tattoos on his legs. A second man, who was on surveillance video using the victim's bank car, was described as an Asian male approximately 6'0" tall.

The victim's stolen vehicle was described as a silver 2006 Mercedes ML500 sport utility vehicle with Nevada license plate LV3F95.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Metro's Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-1652. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.