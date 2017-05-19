Police search for woman who stabbed elderly man in the neck

A woman wanted for the stabbing of an elderly man is shown walking through downtown Las Vegas April 25, 2017 (LVMPD/FOX5).

The search is on for a woman suspected of stabbing an elderly victim last month in a downtown Las Vegas valet area.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers originally responded to a hotel valet driveway located on the 600 block of Fremont Street on April 25, 2017, at 5:10 p.m., where they located an elderly male suffering from stab wounds to the back of his neck.

Citing the investigation conducted by LVMPD Downtown Area Command, the victim was seated on a bench near the valet area when the woman approached him and shared that she had been watching the victim. She proceeded to embrace him in a hug and during the hug, the woman used an unknown object to stab the victim twice, according to a release from police.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the UMC Trauma Center for further treatment.

Police said the woman fled the area before police arrived. The suspect is described by police as a black female in her 30's, standing at approximately 5'8" tall. Police estimate the woman may weigh about 180 pounds. She wore a long sleeve orange shirt and olive green pants during the assault.

