PD: CCSD driver skipped bus check, forgot 3-year-old on board

A Clark County School District bus driver accused of child endangerment told police she skipped a mandatory check of her vehicle for remaining kids due to the low number of students she picked up on a route.

In an arrest report, CCSD police described the events that led up to Luz Garcia-Ortiz's arrest on Tuesday. Garcia-Ortiz was implicated in the case after district workers saw a 3-year-old boy standing next to one of the school buses in the transportation yard.

Police estimated the boy had been left alone on the bus for more than 45 minutes on the 80-degree day. The report stated the interior temperature was measured at 93 degrees.

Transportation workers took custody of the boy, and, later, medical personnel arrived to check out the child, who was OK.

In the report, it was determined that the bus in question was used by Garcia-Ortiz. In an interview, Garcia-Ortiz told a detective she was aware of the pre- and post-route protocol that includes checking each row of seats for any children left behind.

Garcia-Ortiz told detectives she was assigned to a special education bus route that afternoon. According to police, she originally recalled picking up two students but then remembered a third who had gone to the back of the bus.

When asked why she didn't do her post-route check, she told police she didn't think she had to do it since there were only two students on board. After expressing this, though, police said that was when she remembered the additional child.

In the report, Garcia-Ortiz admitted her mistake, insisting it was an accident.

Garcia-Ortiz was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. According to CCSD, Garcia-Ortiz had been hired on this month. The school district said it expects to terminate Garcia-Ortiz's employment.

