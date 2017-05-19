Henderson names new acting police chief

The Henderson City Manager named Todd Peters its acting police chief.

This comes as Police Chief Patrick Moers allegedly faces an internal investigation. The City of Henderson said they can not comment on the circumstances surrounding Peters' appointment.

The Review Journal reported that Moers may have sent out mailers to local businesses promoting a foundation, emphasizing that that organization was the department's only authorized fundraising group. City staff did not confirm those reports.

A Henderson spokesperson also said the city is in the process of reviewing all of its policies regarding charitable activities, but they can't comment on personal matters.

