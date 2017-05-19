Fallen officers honored at Las Vegas ceremony

It was an emotional night at Police Memorial Park as officers and loved ones remembered those who died in the line of duty.

"We go along with what we do in our daily lives and what we do as a profession. But we have to remember the sacrifice they made and recognize the family members and give them an opportunity to grieve," Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

One by one, fallen officers' names were read and their families placed a white rose in a vase in their honor.

"Everybody has somebody they remember through time that did the ultimate sacrifice. They lost their life and tonight, we bring them all together to recognize that," Lombardo said.

Forty-seven names were read.

The final name was fallen North Las Vegas detective Chad Parque, who was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver back in Jan.

"(There are) really no words to describe the feelings that I feel seeing officers from all over the valley, all over the state coming together to honor Chad and all those that have fallen before him," Alex Perez, NLV Police Chief said.

This year, 13 names were added to the memorial.

Twelve of those officers were discovered by the law enforcement museum when they looked through historical records. Those were officers who died as far back at 1866.

The most recent officer added was detective Chad Parque.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.