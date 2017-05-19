VIDEO: Man bludgeons mannequin disguised as a homeless person

Police used a decoy disguised as a homeless man to catch a man attacking it on camera. (LVMPD)

Newly released surveillance video showed a man bludgeon a decoy disguised as a homeless person. Metro police said its detectives set the whole situation up.

Detectives strategically placed the decoy downtown, in the same area where two homeless men were killed with a hammer earlier this year, police said.

Metro identified Shane Schindler, 30, as the man in the surveillance video.

Schindler told police he knew the decoy was a dummy. He also said he moved to Las Vegas from Michigan eight months ago and that he was homeless. He told detectives he suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and other mental health issues. Schindler was jailed on charges related to him striking a decoy. That includes attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

