UNLV touts athletic success, offers meet-and-greets in 2017 Fan - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV touts athletic success, offers meet-and-greets in 2017 Fan Fest

Posted: Updated:
UNLV held its Fan Fest on May 18, 2017. UNLV held its Fan Fest on May 18, 2017.

Rebel pride was on full display Thursday night as UNLV held the first ever Rebel Summer Fan Fest at Town Square.

Coaches from several UNLV athletic programs met with fans and answered questions. It was a chance to make a one-on-one connection.

“It's really important for all of our fans to know that we've got a lot of good sports at UNLV,” UNLV Volleyball Coach Cindy Fredrick said. “There's a lot of good coaches in a lot of different sports so it's great to see all the kids out here with their families.”

“The big thing is getting our fans year round out talking about UNLV athletics,” UNLV Football Coach Tony Sanchez said. “It's not just football.”

“You know they're necessary for the synergy of the town, the community, the campus community,” Runnin’ Rebels Head Coach Marvin Menzies said.

For fans, it was a chance to feel like a part of the program.

“It's totally different,” UNLV fan Randy Kimble said. “You make that connection now. We're used to rooting, but once you talk to the coach, you understand stuff better now. It's totally different. It makes us root even harder now.”

UNLV staff made plans to have more events like this in the future.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.