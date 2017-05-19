67 years later, soldier’s remains come home to Nevada

McCarran Airport received the remains of a soldier who went missing in action in 1950. (McCarran International Airport/Facebook)

After 67 years, an “unknown soldier” was identified and returned home to his final resting place in Nevada Wednesday.

According to McCarran International Airport, Army Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana served in the Korean war when he was 19-years-old. He was declared missing in action on July 27, 1950. In December of that year, unidentified remains were recovered from a grave near a highway.

Over the course of several years, attempts were made to identify the remains but the identity of the soldier could only be narrowed down to one of 40 possibilities because of limited technology. In 1955, the remains were deemed unidentifiable and transferred to the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

In May of 2016, after a request from Quintana’s family, the grave was exhumed and the remains were sent to a laboratory for testing. Through a DNA analysis and other techniques, the remains were identified as Quintana.

Quintana’s remains were returned to his family for burial with full military honors in Boulder City. McCarran Airport took part in the transfer of Quintana.

A moving experience today as the remains of a formerly unknown soldier were transferred to their final resting placehttps://t.co/KXshdrhOmU pic.twitter.com/fE1oryvJBs — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 17, 2017

