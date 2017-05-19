Las Vegas stadium board OKs Raiders lease agreement

The Stadium Authority unanimously approved the lease agreement for the Raiders in front of over a hundred people on Thursday. The loudest contingent came from local 872, who witnessed the first of thirteen major documents get approved as the Raiders take one step closer to Las Vegas.

"We have a lot of work to do we're excited about that the organization is excited about it, we’ve been looking forward to getting a stadium project done for the better part of a decade and we took a big step today," said Raiders President, Marc Badain.

That big step now keeps the Raiders arrival to the valley on track for June of 2020.

"This community has been ready, this community has really embraced the brand we had a lot of fans here before we talked about doing this project,” said Badain. “An incredible outpouring of support, people that are really excited for us to be here and we appreciate it."

Chairman Steve Hill says putting a deadline on the lease agreement was essential in getting it done and all things considered, brought the best possible outcome.

"When you meet the deadline and you will feel good about the agreement, I think the answer to that is yes," said Stadium Authority Chairman, Steve Hill.

While many will celebrate the victory, most will continue the next step.

"We obviously have a lot of agreements left to go in some really important agreements I know the community is very interested in the UNLV agreement community benefits agreement those will be at the top of the priority list moving forward but we can celebrate for tonight," said Hill.

"A lot of work to do, were not going to quit until it's done that's what the expectation of this community and most certainly the stadium authority board,” said Stadium Authority Liaison, Jeremy Aguero. “This is a good day we made progress today, but we won't quit until is done."

