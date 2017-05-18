Las Vegas doctor: Sex tapes part of 'sleeping beauty fetish'

Dr. Binh Minh Chung took the stand in his sexual assault trial on May 18, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

In a surprising twist, the doctor accused of recording himself drugging and raping women testified in his own trial on Thursday.

Dr. Binh Minh Chung admitted the videos show him having sex, but he claims it is consensual and that there is only one woman in the videos.

The suspended doctor appeared emotional and said he was humiliated by the sex tapes. He told the jury he was having an affair with his best friend's sister and that she helped him fulfill a sexual fantasy referred to as a "sleeping beauty fetish." He said he recorded the videos so they could watch them back together.

"I'm ashamed to sit here and talk about this. This was never meant to be shown to the jury or the judge," Chung said.

"Sleeping beauty -- kind of like the Disney movie, right?" asked prosecutor Alex Chen.

"No," Chung responded. "Sleeping beauty, meaning a princess. Not like the Disney movie."

"Is it like a blissful type of thing?" Chen asked. "Where she's sleeping like a princess and then you have sex with her?"

"Yes," Chung said.

Chung's attorney originally stated that it was very unlikely Chung would take the stand.

The doctor testified that his accuser wasn't drugged. He said she only appeared to be unconscious in the videos because she was in character during role play. He also stated that she is the only woman on camera, despite prosecutors insisting her daughter was sexually assaulted in the videos.

The teen testified that she received an injection for acne treatment and then woke up in the middle of her "treatment" with her pants off. She then described Chung sliding in between her legs to hug and "comfort" her before she fell back asleep.

Chung said the teenager and her mother lied. The two have filed a separate civil lawsuit against Chung in which they ask for $1,000,000.

Prosecutors didn't believe Chung's story and argued with him on the stand. They repeatedly showed the sex tapes and pointed out that the women in the video are not participating in the sex whatsoever.

"You said she only appears unconscious right?" Chen asked.

"Yes," Chung said. "She only appears."

"So you would say she's a fantastic actress, right?!" Chen asked.

"Yes," Chung hesitated.

"I mean you certainly seem to be enjoying yourself aren't you?" Chen yelled.

"Yes," Chung said.

"In all the times that you're thrusting hard, you would agree that she's such a good actress she doesn't move a single muscle, does she?!" Chen yelled.

"That's the whole point of role play," Chung responded.

"People can break character, right?" Chen asked.

"They certainly can," Chung said.

"But she never once breaks character, does she?" Chen asked.

"I mean, what do you mean?" Chung responded. "No."

"She never breaks your apparent fantasy," Chen said. "She never breaks role at any of those videos, does she?"

"In those videos?" Chung said. "No."

Chen asked why Chung was caught on camera wearing a glove in some of the sex videos. Chung claimed it was part of a different "doctor and patient" fantasy.

Chen also asked why none of the text messages between Chung and the woman were sexual in nature. The doctor said the two agreed to keep the affair very discrete.

Defense attorneys objected multiple times to state Chen was being too argumentative. The judge disagreed.

Chung's wife originally found the videos on an external hard drive. She believed her husband was cheating on her and testified that she originally didn't notice the woman in the video was unresponsive. She called the woman to confront her.

The doctor said the videos seem to show small moments where the woman "breaks character" and moves. Prosecutors disagreed with Chung's interpretation of the videos.

The videos were considered too graphic for anyone other than the jury to watch.

