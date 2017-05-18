Video of Las Vegas student screaming racial slurs spawns racism discussion

A disturbing video is making the rounds at a Las Vegas high school. It shows a Coronado High School student screaming racial slurs at another student on a bus.

The school is taking the issue of racism seriously. Friday, they're holding a symposium on racism to hear from students about what should be done to stop this.

“I was kind of hurt seeing that this is getting around and people are gonna think badly of us now,” student Caroline Cook said.

“It was like so vulgar but then again I don’t know what happened before to cause her to say that or what happened after,” said student R.J. Decastro.

Students that talked to FOX5 are glad the school’s holding a symposium to address these issues. They say they hear things like this all the time and it takes everyone to make a change.

The Clark County School District could not disclose if the student in the video was punished because of student privacy laws.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.