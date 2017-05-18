1,300 without power in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1,300 without power in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

More than 1,300 NV Energy customers were without power Thursday evening. 

According to the company's website, several outages were reported but the largest was in the area of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. More than 1,200 customers were impacted in that area since approximately 4 p.m. 

About 70 people were without power near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. 

Power was expected to be restored by 7 p.m. 

The cause of the outage was listed as "equipment."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.