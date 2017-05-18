1,300 without power in Las Vegas

Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

More than 1,300 NV Energy customers were without power Thursday evening.

According to the company's website, several outages were reported but the largest was in the area of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. More than 1,200 customers were impacted in that area since approximately 4 p.m.

About 70 people were without power near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Power was expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

The cause of the outage was listed as "equipment."

