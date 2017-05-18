PD: 2 teens planned to rob drug dealer in northwest Vegas killing

Two teens accused of killing a man in northwest Las Vegas arranged a drug buy from the victim but decided to rob him when they couldn't come up with the money they promised him, an arrest report stated.

According to police, Thayron Paxton and William Bogan, both 18, were arrested in connection with the May 11 death of 25-year-old Dareon Daes. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road at 5:55 p.m. that day.

In an arrest report, police stated Daes and a second person were instructed to meet with Paxton and another person at the Bloom Apartments. Daes and his associate arrived in a vehicle and met with Paxton and the other person for a pre-arranged sale of codeine. After Daes refused to make the deal in an alleyway, Paxton and the other person decided to get into the victim's vehicle.

Police said Paxton was given the codeine to sample. Then, without provocation, Paxton got out and drew a firearm. Another person outside of the vehicle, later identified as Bogan, approached the vehicle with a handgun, having hidden in a nearby garbage bin.

According to the report, Bogan demanded the codeine, money, and any other valuables from the two victims. Daes' friend gave his belongings as well as a purse belonging to his girlfriend.

Daes, however, refused to hand over any of his belongings. He got out of the car aggressively, police said. This prompted one of the suspects to open fire on Daes.

Daes collapsed while the group of three ran from the apartment complex on foot. Police stated the individuals ran to an awaiting red vehicle outside the complex that drove off.

Daes died at the scene.

According to police, a nearby surveillance camera captured the red vehicle driving close to the complex just before the shooting. Detectives noticed the vehicle had distinctive markings and a missing hubcap as one related to another case.

Police made contact with an operator of the vehicle, who told them she had borrowed it from a friend of her sons. Police executed a search warrant on the car, which produced the same purse described as the one stolen during the shooting. Police also recovered Daes' phone from the victim's vehicle, which produced Paxton's cell phone number in the call history.

Detectives took Paxton into custody and later Bogan, who Paxton identified as a participant in the shooting. Police stated Bogan admitted firing three shots during the holdup. Both men also admitted to arranging the sale and later running from the scene. Bogan told detectives he and the other two participants split the take of their robbery.

Paxton and Bogan were booked into Clark County Detention Center each on a count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

