Las Vegas man dies after crashing into barrier

Las Vegas Metro police said a man who crashed a vehicle into a barrier has died from his injuries.

Police said the coroner's office alerted the department that George Patrick Elliott, 58, died on Jan. 5 as the result of the collision.

According to police, on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:45 p.m. emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Ann Road for reports of the crash.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said Elliott was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 on Rainbow Boulevard approaching Ann Road when the Chrysler entered the intersection and traveled onto the northbound travel lanes of Rainbow Boulevard. The Chrysler then hit a concrete barrier that was surrounding a utility pole.

The death marked the 55th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

