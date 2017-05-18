NLVPD seeking two in connection to armed robbery

North Las Vegas police released images of men wanted in connection to a robbery on May 14, 2017. (NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police need help to identify two men in connection with a shooting and robbery on Sunday.

Police said at about 12:50 a.m. officers responded to the 3200 block of North Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking for help identifying two people who had contact with the victim before the robbery and shooting.

Police described one suspect as an African American male with a bald head and goatee. The second suspect was described as a light-skinned or mixed race male with straight hair braided into ponytails.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

