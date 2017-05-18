Human case of West Nile detected in Clark County; 1st of 2017

Public health officials in Southern Nevada said the first human West Nile case of the year was detected with a man over the age 50.

According to Southern Nevada Health District, the patient has the more serious "neuroinvasive" form of the illness. Officials, though, did not immediately provide information on the person's condition.

The announcement of the first human case comes after a 2016 that saw two West Nile cases. Three St. Louis Encephalitis cases, which is a similar mosquito-borne illness, was also reported last year.

According to health officials, the virus, which mosquitoes acquire by feeding on infected birds, carry mild symptoms of fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or skin rashes of the chest, stomach, and back. On occasion, people affected by the virus show no symptoms at all.

SNHD urged people to use insect repellent and rid of sources of standing water in order to prevent contraction and mosquito breeding.

You can find more information on West Nile virus at this link.

