Police respond to robbery call at Las Vegas Wells Fargo

Police responded to a robbery call on May 18, 2017 at a Wells Fargo. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they took one person into custody after responding to a reported robbery at a Wells Fargo bank Thursday.

Officers responded to the incident at 10:51 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Eastern Avenue.

According to Officer Mike Rodriguez, of Las Vegas Metro police, the robbery suspect never left the bank after a call was received.

It was not immediately known if the suspect took anything from the bank, Rodriguez said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

