Las Vegas stadium lease unanimously approved

A rendering was made of the possible future Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board approved the lease for the new NFL stadium Thursday.

The stadium lease received a unanimous approval during the meeting.

1st Motion to approve stadium lease has been made by Tommy White, seconded, a unanimous approval... met with heavy applause @FOX5Vegas — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) May 18, 2017

LV Stadium Company LLC closed escrow on a lot near Russell Road and Interstate 15 on May 1.

The site will be the new home of a $1.9 billion stadium for the Raiders.

