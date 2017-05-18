Las Vegas stadium lease unanimously approved - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas stadium lease unanimously approved

A rendering was made of the possible future Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas. A rendering was made of the possible future Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board approved the lease for the new NFL stadium Thursday. 

The stadium lease received a unanimous approval during the meeting. 

LV Stadium Company LLC closed escrow on a lot near Russell Road and Interstate 15 on May 1. 

The site will be the new home of a $1.9 billion stadium for the Raiders

