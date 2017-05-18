PD: Burglars tie up woman, ransack central Vegas Valley home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Burglars tie up woman, ransack central Vegas Valley home

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said armed burglars had a woman tied up inside her central Las Vegas Valley home while they ransacked the place.

Officer Larry Hadfield, of Las Vegas Metro police, reported the incident in 2200 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue, at 1:18 a.m. Thursday.

Two individuals kicked in the front door of the home, then restrained and tied up the homeowner, who is in her 70s, according to police.

The burglars took several valuable items before leaving in the woman's silver Mercedes SUV, police said.

Police could not disclose a description of the burglars. The break-in is under investigation.

