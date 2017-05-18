PD: Burglars tie up grandma, ransack central Vegas Valley home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Burglars tie up grandma, ransack central Vegas Valley home

Police said armed burglars tied a grandmother up inside her central Las Vegas Valley home while they ransacked the place.

Officer Larry Hadfield of Las Vegas Metro police reported the incident in 2200 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue, at 1:18 a.m. Thursday.

Two people kicked in the front door of the home, then restrained and tied up the homeowner, Susan Rodriguez, police said.

"I opened my eyes ... and I saw two guys with guns. They said 'Don't move or we'll shoot,'" Rodriguez said. 

Rodriguez said she wasn't afraid during the hour-long robbery, and she even bargained with the crooks. 

"I saw him holding my keys. I said, 'Can you just take the Mercedes Benz keys and leave me the rest of the keys, because I need that?' And he said 'yes' and he gave it to me. And then I said, 'I have a social security (card) in my bag, can you give it to me too?' And he also gave that to me and my granddaughter's pictures," Rodriguez said.

The burglars took several valuable items before leaving in the woman's silver Mercedes SUV, police said.

Police did not disclose a description of the burglars. The break-in is under investigation.

