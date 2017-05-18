Intruder shot, killed at west Vegas apartment identified

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Decatur Boulevard near Pennwood Avenue on May 16, 2017. (FOX5 viewer submission)

A man who police say was shot to death by a neighbor in west Las Vegas was identified Thursday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the person killed in the shooting on Tuesday as Jose Vasquez, 39. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police believe Vasquez may have intruded an apartment in the 2800 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Pennwood Avenue. Police said the resident in the apartment woke to a person holding a knife.

The resident brought out a gun shot the knife-wielding man in the chest, police said. The person died at the scene.

Police took the gunman into custody for questioning but said the resident was not under arrest.

