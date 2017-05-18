$1M bail set for man accused in N. Las Vegas domestic killing

Russell Fotter appeared in a North Las Vegas courtroom via video conference on May 18, 2017. (FOX5)

Bail was set at $1 million for a man accused of shooting and killing another person during a domestic dispute in North Las Vegas.

Russell Fotter, 23, briefly appeared in a North Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday. Fotter was booked into Clark County Detention Center on open murder after his arrest Tuesday.

According to police, Fotter was detained in the 4100 block of Eileen Street, near Alexander and Walnut roads, after officers responded to a call of a shooting.

Citing an initial investigation, police said two men were arguing when one of them left and returned with a .40 caliber handgun. One shot was fired, leading to the victim's death.

The men knew each other, and police said it may be considered a domestic situation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Bradley Pacheco, 39, of Las Vegas. His death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

