Shooting suspect barricaded in northeast Las Vegas

Police responded to a barricade situation and shooting in northeast Las Vegas. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

Police responded to a shooting and barricade situation near North Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road Wednesday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, a man was driving his girlfriend's car with her and his ex-girlfriend when they started arguing. They pulled into a fast-food restaurant on the 4300 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard when the man pulled out a handgun and fired one shot.

His girlfriend suffered a minor injury but was not hit by a bullet. Police said it was possibly "powder residue" that caused her injuries.

After the shooting, she ran to the 99 Cent Store and called police.

The man drove off, got out of his car and barricaded himself inside an apartment at 4320 North Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

Several apartments were evacuated and SWAT responded to the scene.

North Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down from Nellis to Craig Road.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.